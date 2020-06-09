Vanessa Bryant seeking EXTENSIVE DAMAGES from helicopter company after crash killed husband Kobe and daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is seeking extensive damages from the helicopter company involved in the crash which killed her husband and daughter in January, claiming that her family has lost "hundreds of millions" in potential income.

NBA legend Kobe, 41, and his teenage daughter Gianna, 13, were killed along with seven others when the helicopter they were traveling in plunged into a Californian hillside early this year.

Vanessa Bryant, 38, submitted a summary of her case to Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday that explained the request for significant damages against Island Express Helicopters, whose pilot Ara Zobayan was among those killed in the crash on January 26.

The documents do not specify the dollar amount being sought by the Bryant family, but they do state that they expect to lose out on several hundred million dollars of expected income due to Kobe's death.

"As a result of Kobe Bryant's and GB's deaths, Vanessa Bryant seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper," the documents obtained by U.S. media state.

"Although the total specific amount of personal injury damages that Plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant's future lost earnings equal hundreds of millions of dollars."

Bryant had begun to amass an empire of businesses and endorsements in the years since his retirement from the NBA. He had launched the Mamba Sports Academy as well as multimedia agency Granity Studios, which produced Bryant's Oscar-winning short film 'Dear Basketball'.

Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death claim against Island Express Helicopters shortly after her husband's death in February, alleging that the pilot "failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff," "failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy conditions," and "failed to properly and safely operate the helicopter, resulting in a crash."

She also claims that Island Express Helicopters were aware, or should have been aware, that Zobyan had been warned by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for violating visual flight rules, or flying into an area of reduced visibility due to weather conditions.

In May, a legal team representing Island Express Helicopters said that both Kobe and Gianna "had actual knowledge of all of the circumstances, particular dangers, and an appreciation of the risks involved and the magnitude thereof" when undertaking their fatal journey.