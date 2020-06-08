'I don't even know who's in the top 10 these days': Russian Grand Slam winner Kuznetsova rips current level of female tennis

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jun, 2020 17:47
Russian two-time Grand Slam winner Svetlana Kuznetsova has said the women’s tennis tour lacks top-class talent as she ripped into the current level of playing standards.

Speaking during an Instagram Live chat, the 2009 French Open winner said she would struggle to name the WTA's top 10 players, who constantly exchange places in the rankings.

I don’t want to offend anyone, but the WTA tour has diminished. Not long ago we had many top-class female players, but I don't even know who's in the top 10 these days. The turnover is really very high. And this not because mid-level players have gone close to the leaders, it’s quite the opposite,” Kuznetsova said.

The 34-year-old, who was in the top quartet of players several years ago, is trying to restore her previously held positions after recovering from a wrist injury she sustained in 2018.

At the 2020 Australian Open she created one of the biggest sensations, knocking out French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic from the tournament.

However, Kuznetsova failed to follow up on that successful start, losing to Kamil Dzhordzhi in the second round.

