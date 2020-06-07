'Thankfully the elderly are all still at home... he's on a bender again': UFC rival Gaethje trolls McGregor over 'retirement'

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje wasted little time in landing a digital blow on Conor McGregor after the Irishman claimed he was retiring for the third time in the past four years.

McGregor, 31, took to Twitter on Sunday to claim he was calling it quits, writing: "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting.

"Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!"

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

The statement from the Irishman follows similar announcements in 2016 and 2019 - decisions which he subsequently reversed.

Considering that track record, the latest claim from the former 'champ champ' was met with no shortage of skepticism from fans and fellow fighters - including lightweight rival Gaethje.

The American suggested McGregor may have been sampling a little too much of his own-brand Proper No. Twelve whiskey, also taking a dig at McGregor over his assault charge for an attack on an elderly man in a Dublin pub last year.

"Thankfully all of the elderly are still hiding in their homes. This guy is on another bender #propershit," Gaethje tweeted, also congratulating bantamweight Cody Garbrandt on his performance at UFC 250 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Thankfully all of the elderly are still hiding in their homes. This guy is on another bender 🥃 #propershit#ByeFelicia Great fights tonight @Cody_Nolove with the performance of the night #UFC250 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 7, 2020

Gaethje and McGregor have traded barrbs in recent weeks after Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson to set up a lightweight title shot at undefeated Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'The Highlight' claimed in May that McGregor was now "on his knees" begging for a fight.

"Isn't it ironic that this dude is on his knees," Gaethje said. "Careful Conor McGregor you are losing your clout."

McGregor had earlier claimed he would "butcher" Gaethje in the octagon.

"Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs [Khabib], we all know.

"Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

"I am going to f*cking butcher you. Your teeth. I'm going to put them on a f*cking necklace.

"Speak on my skills as a father? You are f*cking dead," the Notorious fumed on Twitter.

McGregor's retirement claim appears to have taken UFC boss Dana White by surprise.

Speaking after UFC 250 in Las Vegas, White said "the world is going crazy right now."