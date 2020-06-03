‘Tyson’s JUICED UP! But I don’t blame him’: Russian MMA fighter believes Iron Mike is on STEROIDS

Russian MMA fighter Sergei Kharitonov has outlandishly claimed that the awesome shape of 53-year-old former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has has been achieved with the help of steroids.

Tyson has published a number of short videos showing off a rippling physique not dissimilar to the hulking body he owned when he became youngest man ever to win the world heavyweight championship in 1986, and showing his skills on the pads have far from eroded.

Bellator heavyweight Kharitonov, who last month said he "accepted the challenge" of a potential fight with Tyson should he return, says he holds no grudge toward the Brooklynite, but says he could only achieve such a phenomenal figure at such an age with a little chemical help.

“He’s juiced up, but it’s fine. There won’t be any doping-control,” the 39-year-old Kharintonov said, Sport Express reported.

“He’s taken testosterone, and some kind of health products. There’s no resentment towards Tyson here for that. He’s 53 years old. How else could he have got into more or less top shape? Only on steroids, there’s no other option."

The 30-7 fighter insisted the former 'baddest man on the planet' didn't naturally achieve his chiselled body, based partly on his own experiments with drugs while serving in the army.

“Have I ever taken supplements? In the army yes. When everybody tried all different tablets. In my third or fourth year, when everybody weight trained, my friends brought nandrolone. I injected myself, to look good, to have a good body. I remember my muscles were like rocks.

"I looked in the mirror and realized it wasn’t for me. I stopped dabbling in that and don’t intend to. First, it’s bad for you. Secondly it’s illegal [in sport].”

In May, Kharitonov posted a video announcing he had accepted the call for a potential 'dream fight' with Tyson should the New Yorker return to the ring, before proudly showing off a combination with which he planned to win the fight.

He had earlier told of his willingness to tussle with coronavirus, admitting he had took it upon himself to "feel" the disease by standing in places where people cough in order to become infected.