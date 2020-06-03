Ex-Premier League striker Pogrebnyak released from hospital after Covid-19 pneumonia

Former Premier League and Russia international striker Pavel Pogrebnyak has been released from hospital after suffering from bilateral pneumonia brought on by coronavirus infection.

The president of Pogrebnyak's current team FC Ural, Grigory Ivanov, told Ria Novosti that the player's tests had come back negative, and that the 36-year-old would not be prohibited from linking up with his teammates.

Pogrebnyak, who had spells in the Premier League with Fulham and Reading, was admitted to hospital last month after he and his young family suffered from symptoms of coronavirus, and was diagnosed with the disease on May 22.

His wife Maria later announced that he was suffering from bilateral pneumonia brought on by the infection, and the striker, who has won 33 caps for Russia, had been forced to stay in hospital.