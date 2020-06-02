'It was difficult without ice': Russian figure skating ace Alina Zagitova resumes training

Figure skating Olympic gold medalist Alina Zagitova has resumed full-time training after an enforced two-month hiatus, sparking speculation of a possible return to competitive sport.

The 18-year-old Russian has joined the group of renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze at Novogorsk training center in the Moscow region, which has been reopened after the partial lifting of the coronavirus lockdown.

READ MORE: ‘She used to be the iron lady, but women are weak’: Figure skating expert on Evgenia Medvedeva’s career slump

“It was very difficult without ice. I’m happy to resume full-time training,” Zagitova said, explaining that she had kept fit at home during the break.

The skater hasn’t announced whether she will take part in competitions next season after taking a lengthy pause last season.

The reigning world and Olympic champion decided to put her career on hold after finishing last at the ISU Grand Prix final, losing to younger opponents with more impressive technical content.

Choreographer Daniil Gleikhengauz has added fuel to speculation of Zagitova’s return, saying she has already chosen music for next season’s programs.

Also on rt.com Style queen: Russian figure skating sensation Zagitova crowned 'Olympic style champion'

Despite the lack of official confirmation, Zagitova’s fans feel sure she will make a comeback as early as this coming fall, when figure skating competitions resume.