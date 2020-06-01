'Gutless corporate-driven drivel': Michael Jordan statement on George Floyd death meets with mixed reaction

As the United States recovers from another night of social unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd, NBA icon Michael Jordan has lent his support to the cause - though for some his statement stirred yet more anger.

The US is now several days into waves of protests in numerous major cities across the country following the death of Floyd while in police custody last month, and while several prominent sporting figures have lent their support to those complaining about the scourge of police brutality, some questioned many of those who had been silent.

Michael Jordan received such flak after he issued his thoughts on the situation late on Sunday, with some suggesting that his words didn't come soon enough.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry," the five-time NBA MVP wrote on Twitter.

"I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough...

"Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice forall.

"My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice."

Jordan's message got a mixed reaction, with some Twitter users complaining that his statement wasn't issued quickly enough and others even suggesting that he isn't a true representative of the 'black community', as opposed to current NBA great LeBron James.

LeBron will always be stand up and support the black community. LeBron is the Forever GOAT for the black community. — Justice warrior (@Justicewarrio14) May 31, 2020

🐐 = Gutless of All TimeThis is corporate-driven drivel. Says nothing substantive, challenging, meaningful. Will take @KingJames any day on issues that matter. #protests2020#ShowYouCare — Dan Gerstein (@dangerstein) May 31, 2020

Others, though, thanked Jordan for speaking his mind during a period of tumult in the US - even if it had come later than some fellow sporting icons.

It’s never too late! Much love. — Dominique Hamilton (@Underrated_Dom) May 31, 2020

Amazing how many of you have complaints about his post. If you disagree with any call for unity and peace and change....you are part of the problem. Doesnt matter if its "too late" or "all those jordans" the man called for change in a peaceful way. #AllLivesMatter — ArmaBugs (@Armabugs4life) May 31, 2020

Jordan's comments make him the latest globally famous sports star to speak out after Floyd's death.

Also over the weekend, British F1 champion Lewis Hamilton spoke out on the issue, at the same time accusing some of his fellow drivers of remaining silent.

"I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice," Hamilton wrote in an Instagram Story.

"Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white-dominated sport. I'm one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone.

"I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can't stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are and I see you."