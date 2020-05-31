 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Bundesliga player Thuram takes a knee after scoring amid George Floyd protests (VIDEO)

31 May, 2020 15:43
Get short URL
Bundesliga player Thuram takes a knee after scoring amid George Floyd protests (VIDEO)
Footballer Marcus Thuram © Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images
Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram made an apparent show of solidarity with protests at the death of George Floyd in the US as he took a knee after scoring in the Bundesliga clash against Union Berlin on Sunday.

Thuram headed into the net in the 41st minute of the match to put his team 2-0 ahead, then dropped to one knee in a gesture reminiscent of that by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his protests against racial injustice in the US.

The revival of the symbol by the 22-year-old Thuram comes as protests continue to rage across the US after the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Thuram - who is the son of French World Cup winner and national footballing icon Lilian Thuram - struck again in the 59th minute of the game against Union at the Borussia-Park stadium, restoring a two-goal cushion after Sebastian Andersson had pulled a goal back for the visitors.

Alassane Plea then added a fourth late on as Moenchengladbach moved up to third in the table, keeping themselves firmly in the hunt for Champions League football. 

On Saturday US international Weston McKennie, who plays for Bundesliga team Schalke 04, wore an armband with the message "Justice for George" written on it in his team's match against Werder Bremen.       

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies