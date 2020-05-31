'Save the bullsh*t': NFL star hits out at league statement on death of George Floyd

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Still has hit out at a statement issued by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell concerning the death of George Floyd which has sparked protests across the United States.

The league issued the statement late on Saturday in which they said they were "greatly saddened" by the spate of protests across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, whose death while in police custody was captured by cell phone footage.

"The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country," the statement reads. "The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions.

"As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action.

"We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners."

Also on rt.com 'Just Don't Do It': Nike wasted no time making ad on George Floyd's death, but what are the REAL motives behind their messaging?

However, the message fell on deaf ears to some members of the NFL community - particularly after league opposition to the peaceful sidelines protests undertaken by ex-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick whose anti-police brutality campaign is believed by many to have cost him his career.

Save the bullshit — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) May 30, 2020

The movement was also supported by Joe Burrow, the recent first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, who said that African-Americans' human rights had been infringed upon for far too long.

Brian Flores, the African-American head coach of the Miami Dolphins, called for understanding after saying that these protests came due to a failure by America at large to understand precisely what it was that Kaepernick was protesting.

The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 29, 2020

Statement from Head Coach Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/dJOdHHSvNT — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 29, 2020

The issue being protested has long bled over into professional sport - and in particular the NFL - but judging by the reactions of some of the sport's most high-pofile figures, there is some way to go before a level playing field is achieved.