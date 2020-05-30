 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Full house: Lewandowski races SEVEN clear of Cristiano Ronaldo & has now scored against EVERY Bundesliga club after Bayern win 5-0

30 May, 2020 19:24
Robert Lewandowski | Cristiano Ronaldo © Reuters
Relentless Robert Lewandowski scored twice in eight minutes to become the outright top scorer across Europe’s top five leagues this season as runaway leaders Bayern breezed past Dusseldorf at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

More records fell for the man seen as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's main striking rival in Europe as he took his total for the season to an astonishing 43 goals in 37 games, edging past Lazio's Ciro Immobile as the leading hitman across the Bundesliga, Premier League, Serie A and La Liga.

The Poland forward scored two minutes before half-time and five minutes after the break to claim Bayern's third and fourth goals in a crushing 5-0 win that also means no current Bundesliga side has stopped the 31-year-old from netting against them.

He is one goal shy of eclipsing his best ever tally, although he needed 10 more games to reach the same number of goals when he did so during the 2016-17 season.

Bayern now require a maximum of three wins from their remaining five matches of the season to secure their 30th league title, having won at second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday to establish a commanding lead in the table that they have now extended to ten points.

Lewandowski is five goals clear at the top of the Bundesliga charts, seven goals ahead of Ronaldo's tally at Juventus in Serie A and has struck nine more times than Barcelona icon Messi, who is tied with Leicester forward Jamie Vardy.

His 11 goals in the Champions League mean he is unlikely to be overhauled as the top scorer should the competition resume this season.

Erling Haaland, who is his nearest rival on 10 goals, will play no further part in the Champions League after Dortmund lost to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving the next-nearest scorers five goals behind Lewandowski with a maximum of six knockout games still to be played.

Immobile, Ronaldo, Messi and his other counterparts are hoping to kickstart their challenges for the Golden Shoe when their divisions return to action in June.

