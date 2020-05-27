Brazil’s 'Queen of the Beach' performs 'Bottle Cap Challenge' using only a FOOTBALL (VIDEO)

Brazilian freestyle football star Natalia Guitler has wowed her internet followers by demonstrating her incredible keepy-uppy skills – which she used to effortlessly open a bottle of water.

Guitler is the singles and doubles world champion at footvolley, a sport that combines aspects of beach volleyball and regular football.

The player took part in a popular social media contest – the "bottle cap challenge" – and performed an insane trick shot on the shore.

In a video that was shared on the sports star’s Instagram page, Guitler playfully juggled a ball with her feet on the crowded beach, before sending it flying at the bottle – which was being held by someone behind the camera – knocking its cap clean off.

The Brazilian champion was a professional tennis player before switching to footvolley at the age of 20.

“I was a professional tennis player,” Guitler said.

“I had three older brothers, so I had contact with a football from an early age. But when I was 12, my mother stopped me playing football and sent me to tennis classes.

“When I was around 20, my eldest brother introduced footvolley to me and I immediately fell in love with it,” she added.