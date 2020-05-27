 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brazil’s 'Queen of the Beach' performs 'Bottle Cap Challenge' using only a FOOTBALL (VIDEO)

27 May, 2020 17:58
© Instagram / nataliaguitler
Brazilian freestyle football star Natalia Guitler has wowed her internet followers by demonstrating her incredible keepy-uppy skills – which she used to effortlessly open a bottle of water.

Guitler is the singles and doubles world champion at footvolley, a sport that combines aspects of beach volleyball and regular football.

The player took part in a popular social media contest – the "bottle cap challenge" – and performed an insane trick shot on the shore.

In a video that was shared on the sports star’s Instagram page, Guitler playfully juggled a ball with her feet on the crowded beach, before sending it flying at the bottle – which was being held by someone behind the camera – knocking its cap clean off.

The Brazilian champion was a professional tennis player before switching to footvolley at the age of 20.

I was a professional tennis player,” Guitler said.

I had three older brothers, so I had contact with a football from an early age. But when I was 12, my mother stopped me playing football and sent me to tennis classes.

When I was around 20, my eldest brother introduced footvolley to me and I immediately fell in love with it,” she added.

