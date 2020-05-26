 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘We can do it better!’ Russia’s FC Rostov accepts and SURPASSES Ronaldo’s ‘basketball’ challenge

26 May, 2020 18:02
Get short URL
‘We can do it better!’ Russia’s FC Rostov accepts and SURPASSES Ronaldo’s ‘basketball’ challenge
© Screenshot from Twitter
Russian football club Rostov has challenged Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo, after upgrading his insane basketball tricks, which went viral this week.

In a video posted by FC Rostov, one of its youth players, Tamaz Topuria, easily repeated Ronaldo’s shot, and also demonstrated his impressive keepy-uppy skills.

Also on rt.com 'As easy as you like!' Cristiano Ronaldo shows off OUTRAGEOUS trick shot at Juventus training session (VIDEO)

The 18-year-old player is seen juggling the ball for a couple of seconds before pulling a u-turn and sending it right into the basket.

We can do it better in our sports academy,” the club wrote, tagging Juventus and Ronaldo. “Can you repeat Tamaz Topuria’s trick? We know that you can understand Russian.”

On Monday, Juventus shared Ronaldo’s stunning trick shot during the club’s first training session since the coronavirus lockdown.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies