‘We can do it better!’ Russia’s FC Rostov accepts and SURPASSES Ronaldo’s ‘basketball’ challenge

Russian football club Rostov has challenged Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo, after upgrading his insane basketball tricks, which went viral this week.

In a video posted by FC Rostov, one of its youth players, Tamaz Topuria, easily repeated Ronaldo’s shot, and also demonstrated his impressive keepy-uppy skills.

The 18-year-old player is seen juggling the ball for a couple of seconds before pulling a u-turn and sending it right into the basket.

“We can do it better in our sports academy,” the club wrote, tagging Juventus and Ronaldo. “Can you repeat Tamaz Topuria’s trick? We know that you can understand Russian.”

В нашей Академии умеют круче, @juventusfc Повторите трюк Тамаза Топурии, @Cristiano ? Мы знаем, что вы понимаете по-русски😂 pic.twitter.com/nS1SwSLULH — Football Club Rostov (@rostovfc) May 26, 2020

On Monday, Juventus shared Ronaldo’s stunning trick shot during the club’s first training session since the coronavirus lockdown.