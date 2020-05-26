'I’ll buy a pay per view, for sure!' Tyson Fury says he'll watch Mike Tyson's heavyweight comeback

The buzz surrounding Mike Tyson's potential return to the ring continues to gather momentum, with his heavyweight world champion namesake offering words of support ahead of his mooted return.

Current WBC heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury said he admires Tyson's drive and said he is backing "Iron Mike's" return to the ring.

Tyson has said that his return will be against a fellow big name, with his own fight purse set to be donated to charity.

And Fury said if Tyson is fit, in shape and medically cleared to fight, he sees absolutely no problem with the former "Baddest Man on the Planet" stepping through the ropes again.

"I think everyone to their own thing," Fury told boxing YouTube channel iFL TV.

"I think if that’s what makes them tick and gives them a goal, then I’m all for it.

"Because I know what it’s like to have no goals, I know what it’s like to be sat on the sidelines watching everyone else. I know what it’s like to be a has-been. I’ve been there.

"I know what it’s like to suffer with mental health problems and then give myself a massive goal to achieve and I know what it’s like to set about achieving it."

Tyson has been linked with a third fight with his former nemesis Evander Holyfield, who twice beat him in WBA heavyweight title fights in 1996 and 1997. Now the rumor mill has the pair linked with another meeting, 23 years on.

Despite their respective ages, Fury says Tyson and Holyfield are both capable of knowing if they're ready to get back in the ring and trade punches again.

"Mike Tyson is 53 years old and Evander Holyfield is nearly 60, if they want to do this this is their choice. Let them do it," he continued.

"We could say, 'Oh no, don’t let them do it'. But at the end of the day, they are grown men. They know the risks, they know their responsibility.

"I say if they can pass medicals and pass all the brain scans and they are healthy and fit to box, then let them box.

"George Foreman was 44 years old when he won the world championship, how can we consider having an older heavyweight champion if they are not giving them the opportunity to?"

Fury's only minor reservation regarding Tyson's comeback is over the age and ability of his opponent. If it's someone at an equivalent age, that's one thing. But if there's any thought about Tyson facing a younger, fitter, more active fighter, Fury isn't so keen.

"If they are fighting exhibitions then it’s between them isn’t it and people their own age. Shannon Briggs is a bit younger than them and whoever else," he said.

"But I wouldn’t like to see Mike fighting one of the top heavyweights because obviously 53 years old versus 35 or 30, it’s just not fair.

"But to see him fight someone his own age like an old-timer as well, fantastic, I’d love to see it.

"If he’s definitely serious about it I’ll buy a pay per view, for sure. There’s one buy right here."