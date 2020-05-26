 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
One more quad: Figure skating star Alexandra Trusova sets sights EVEN HIGHER after new Guinness world record

26 May, 2020 11:48
REUTERS / Antonio Bronic
Russian figure skating prodigy Alexandra Trusova has reacted to her latest inclusion in Guinness World Records, saying that she aims to break yet another quad record.

On Sunday, Trusova was formally acknowledged as first female competitor to successfully execute a quadruple flip jump at an international event.

She also holds records for the first quadruple Lutz and first quadruple toe loop.

My parents told me about my third world record,” Trusova said.

I’m very happy about it. I worked hard to learn how to do a quad flip, and for it to be recognized by Guinness World Records. Out of all the quads I just can’t do the loop, but I will aim to learn it and perform it at an international competition.”

However, the skater, who is now coached by Evgeni Plushenko, said her first priority is to get back to full fitness rather than learning new tecnical elements.

We had a lengthy break from training. I haven’t had such a break since childhood. Yes, I worked at home but it’s enormously difficult to stay in shape without practicing on the ice.”

