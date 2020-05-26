 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Feel the burn: NFL player Taylor Rapp burns 10,000 CALORIES in a SINGLE DAY in social media challenge

26 May, 2020 11:27
©  @trapp07 (Twitter);  Mark J. Rebilas (Reuters)
Athletes working hard on their fitness as sports gradually start to emerge from the coronavirus, but few have taken matters to the same lengths as Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp, who burned 10,000 calories in a single day.

The defensive back, who is getting ready for his second season in the NFL, had an impressive start to life at the Rams last season as he made 100 tackles, defended eight passes and claimed two interceptions.

But now, as he looks to level up his game ahead of the 2020 season with the Rams, Rapp has taken to social media to show just what sort of fitness he has ahead of the coming campaign.

On Sunday, the safety undertook the #10kCalorieChallenge, where he attempted to burn 10,000 calories in a single day.

Incredibly, he succeeded.

From 4:30am to 9:09pm, Rapp completed a punishing list of remarkable physical feats, including:

  • Cycling 125 miles (including a single ride of 103 miles)
  • Swimming 1.25 miles
  • Hiking 4 miles
  • Running 3 miles
  • And a short workout

Rapp and his Rams teammates will look to bounce back after a disappointing year in 2019 that saw the 2018 Super Bowl runners-up finish outside the playoffs with a 9-7 record.

The Rams are set to play preseason games against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 23, then the Las Vegas Raiders on September 4.

They will then kick off their season on September 14 in a huge opening game against the Dallas Cowboys.

And if Rapp's off-season fitness levels are anything to go by, the Rams safety is ready to hit the ground running when the NFL season kicks off.

