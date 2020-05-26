'Quite possibly a football first': Livingston FC lets fans decide future of goalkeeper via TWITTER POLL

Scottish Premiership side Livingston has decided to put the future of one of its older players in the hands of social media via a tongue-in-cheek Twitter poll.

The Scottish club posted to its official Twitter account on Monday night, calling on fans online to help the club decide the future of 37-year-old goalkeeper Gary Maley.

"Quite possibly a football first but we're giving you the chance to decide on the future of goalkeeper @Maley1Gary," they tweeted.

"With his contract expiring next month, we're leaving it in the hands of the fans as to whether or not we offer 'Stretch' an extension.

"Stay or go - you decide!"

The poll both entertained and horrified fans in equal measure, with stunned tweeter Stuart Simpson replying to the club to say, "I'd phone your lawyer Livi. This is probably illegal in employment law."

But the club, who were clearly posting the original message as a spot of online banter, simply replied with an amusing GIF, saying, "Noted. Thanks Stuart."

Another posted similar sentiments, saying, "This is so wrong on many levels and if I was @maley1gary I would be taking some employment legal advice and speaking to the players union. What a way to treat an employee."

That tweet received another GIF reply, this time of Donald Duck.

Clearly the club's tweet was an elaborate joke at their veteran goalkeeper's expense, with even Maley's own teammates weighing in on the fun.

Defender Marvin Bartley tweeted, "He said he wants to leave and dislikes every team and their fans in Scotland! Feel free to vote whatever you want though."

Assistant manager David Martindale also jokingly put the boot in, saying, "It's time to hang your gloves up big fella, you had a good run at it. Scott McDonald penalty save at Tannadice a glorious high in your career, the only high tbf. Take care but we have to move on."

The club's social media gag certainly pulled in its fair share of shocked replies, but any fans with genuine concern for Maley's contract situation will have been encouraged by the poll's results.

At the time of writing, more than 143,000 fans had voted, with 67.4% voting for him to get a new deal, while 32.6% saying he should be dispensed with.