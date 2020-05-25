 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Top 30 tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili faces three years in jail for allegedly assaulting ex-wife

25 May, 2020 17:01
Nikoloz Basilashvili © REUTERS / Ciro De Luca
Georgian tennis star Nikoloz Basilashvili is embroiled in a scandal, having been charged with physically assaulting his ex-wife, Neka Dorokashvili. The player faces up to three years in jail, if found guilty.

The world number 27 was accused of assaulting his former partner in the presence of their five-year-old son, and was detained on May 22 in Georgia.

Basilashvili denied all accusations and was released on payment of US $31,500 bail on Sunday.

I apologize for the events that have affected my family members. I’m grateful to my fans for their support," Basilashvili said

I hope all the details will soon be revealed, so that a fair verdict will be reached. I don’t want to talk about my private life until this happens. I don’t want to discuss my ex-wife and to prove anything.”

The next court hearing is scheduled to take place on June 16 in Tbilisi, Georgia.

