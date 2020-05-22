'Good for the planet': Greek tennis ace Stefanos Tsitsipas calls for YEARLY lockdown

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas has spoken up on the Covid-19 crisis which put on hold all tennis events, saying that the planet would benefit if humanity is placed in lockdown every year.

During an Instagram Live conversation the bright representative of the so-called Next Gen of tennis stars made it clear he feels comfortable during the enforced competitive hiatus, stressing that now he has more time to spend with his family.

“I actually think they should put us in lockdown once a year – it’s good for nature, it’s good for our planet. I actually think it will be environmentally very beneficial. Life is such a hustle, and you never get the time to spend with your family and connect with them. Now it’s an opportunity to do so,” Tsitsipas said.

Talking about his Russian roots the winner of the 2019 ATP finals revealed that toughness is the main quality which he inherited from his Russian relatives.

“It takes toughness to be a professional tennis player at a high level I believe – and I think that comes from my Russian part. Russians are so tough, it’s cultural,” the player said.

Tsitsipas is the grandson of Soviet football legend Sergei Salnikov, who won the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne together with legendary goalkeeper Lev Yashin.

The 21-year-old tennis star said he would have loved to meet his prominent grandfather who passed away long before his birth.

Tsitsipas is widely regarded as one of the most talented young players who will soon play at the same level as the dominant trio of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The Greek shot to international fame at the 2019 Australian Open where he managed to beat Federer on his way to the semifinal. Tsitsipas was close to reaching his first ever Grand Slam final, but was stopped by Rafael Nadal in the final four.

The same year he won the ATP Finals in London defeating Dominic Thiem in the final.