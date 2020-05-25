Cheeky fan: 'Miss BumBum' model Suzy Cortez switches allegiance from Messi to Beckham with saucy Instagram snaps (PHOTOS)
"Miss BumBum" winner Suzy Cortez has built a colossal online following with her racy snaps on her Instagram profile that celebrate her world-famous posterior, and Brazilian has shared her love of La Liga side Barcelona, and their star performer, Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi as part of her saucy photos.
View this post on Instagram
Meus queridos fãs do mundo todo estou começando hoje um leilão de minhas camisas do @fcbarcelona para arrecadar dinheiro para compra de álcool gel e máscaras para a população que não tem condição de comprar, nas farmácias acabaram e na internet está muito caro. Peço a todos que fiquem em casa e só saiam quando for necessário. Vamos vencer esse jogo contra o Novo coronavírus (COVID-19). Grande beijo a todos. Suzy #CoronaOut 🙏🏼😷
Cortez's Instagram feed often features pics of the 30-year-old model wearing her Messi shirt – and little else – and she also demonstrated her love for Barca's No. 10 by getting a Messi tattoo just inches from her groin.
View this post on Instagram
A razão e motivo pela qual fiz a tatuagem do rosto do @leomessi. Quando participei do programa #NETenFOX na @foxsportsmx disse que se o #Messi ganhasse sua sexta bola de ouro faria uma homenagem muito especial. Fiz essa tattoo com o rosto do melhor jogador da história. Gostaram? #ViscaBarça 🔵🔴😍
But now Cortez has nailed her colors to Inter Miami, the MLS franchise established by former England football superstar David Beckham.Also on rt.com Poolside punching & kung fu kicks - Meet pro footballer & part-time fighter Danielle Schulmann (PHOTOS)
"Everyone knows that I love football and now in the city they have the best MLS team," said Cortez (via translation), who lives in Miami.
"As soon as I get to the USA, I'm going to visit the stadium, but I'm looking forward to seeing the beautiful Miami Freedom Park too."
To show her support, Cortez donned an Inter Miami shirt bearing Beckham's name and No. 23 for a trio of eye-catching shots, which she shared in separate posts to her 2.2 million Instagram followers.
And it seems that the "Miss BumBum World 2019" winner will ensure that her posts will keep fans, and players, inspired as she lends her support to the team in her own unique way.Also on rt.com 'Welcome to my womancave!' Golf starlet and Instagram model Lucy Robson shows off new home simulator (VIDEO)