Cheeky fan: 'Miss BumBum' model Suzy Cortez switches allegiance from Messi to Beckham with saucy Instagram snaps (PHOTOS)

A woman with some of the most famous buttocks in the world has switched her allegiance after swapping her longtime hero Lionel Messi and pledging her support to David Beckham's new MLS club, Inter Miami.

"Miss BumBum" winner Suzy Cortez has built a colossal online following with her racy snaps on her Instagram profile that celebrate her world-famous posterior, and Brazilian has shared her love of La Liga side Barcelona, and their star performer, Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi as part of her saucy photos.

Cortez's Instagram feed often features pics of the 30-year-old model wearing her Messi shirt – and little else – and she also demonstrated her love for Barca's No. 10 by getting a Messi tattoo just inches from her groin.

But now Cortez has nailed her colors to Inter Miami, the MLS franchise established by former England football superstar David Beckham.

"Everyone knows that I love football and now in the city they have the best MLS team," said Cortez (via translation), who lives in Miami.

"As soon as I get to the USA, I'm going to visit the stadium, but I'm looking forward to seeing the beautiful Miami Freedom Park too."

To show her support, Cortez donned an Inter Miami shirt bearing Beckham's name and No. 23 for a trio of eye-catching shots, which she shared in separate posts to her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

And it seems that the "Miss BumBum World 2019" winner will ensure that her posts will keep fans, and players, inspired as she lends her support to the team in her own unique way.