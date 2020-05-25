'Bigger and badder': Donald Cerrone upgrades 'BMF Ranch' to include brand new RACE TRACK (VIDEO)

UFC star Donald Cerrone has always led something of a white-knuckle existence and the fighter nicknamed 'Cowboy' has very much kept up that theme by building a race-track on his New Mexico property dubbed the 'BMF Ranch'.

Cerrone's famed 40-acre property is located deep within the New Mexico desert and was bought by the UFC veteran when he moved to the region from Colorado. His aim: To find an isolated location where, as he put it, he could "ride bikes, horses, shoot guns."

The ranch comes complete with a full-size MMA training facility which features a UFC cage, heavy bags and a host of other training equipment. But the facility now comes complete with a new feature designed to help the UFC crowd-pleaser blow off some steam between training camps.

The new racetrack, which was designed by track builder Sonny Leonti, features numerous tight turns and jumps and forms the new centerpiece of Cerrone's property.

UFC fans, though, will be hoping that Cerrone observes proper safety measures on the track after previously telling the media that he has almost died on three separate occasions due to some of his more dangerous hobbies.

In 2006 Cerrone suffered a serious injury in a motorbike race when he lost control of his bike and collided with his handlebars.

The incident effectively disemboweled Cerrone, who was subsequently rushed to hospital for life-saving surgery. Part of his intestines were removed during the medical procedure.

Six years later he suffered a relapse from the incident when it was found that his stomach had moved around his remaining intestines, causing serious discomfort. After further treatment he was cleared to resume his fight career, where he beat Jeremy Stephens by decision two weeks later.

In another incident, Cerrone was left with a fractured hip and broken foot after he fell 40 feet while rock-climbing.

In 2016, 10 years after his near-fatal motorbike accident, Cerrone nearly met his maker once again when he experienced a leak in scuba equipment while 60ft under the surface.

The damage caused Cerrone to plunge to the bottom of a lake as his wetsuit flooded with water. He escaped by crawling from the lake bed to the shore under extreme water pressure.

Incredibly, Cerrone faced ANOTHER near-death experience just a few years later after he became lost in an underwater caving expedition and was only saved by a series of fortunate choices in which he had to 'guess' his way out of the cave system as his oxygen supply dwindled.

So, given Cerrone's rather unfortunate history when it comes to personal safety, fans will be hoping that "Cowboy" wears a helmet at the very least while he races around his ranch's new feature.