Tom Brady sinks INCREDIBLE shot, then SPLITS his pants and loses $20m charity golf game to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning (VIDEO)

NFL legend Tom Brady hit the golf shot of his dreams, then ended up splitting his pants, during a special charity golf match as he teamed up with Phil Mickelson to take on fellow NFL legend Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

Despite the losing effort, it was Brady – not golf stars Woods or Mickelson – who hit the shot of the day when he holed out from the fairway on the seventh, but it wouldn't be enough for "TB12" or his partner, as the team of Woods and Manning pulled ahead early and saw their advantage through to the end.

The event, which featured four of the most prominent U.S. sports stars of their generation, was held to raise funds for coronavirus relief charities and took place at Tiger Woods's home course at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

Brady struggled through the first few holes of the match but more than made up for his poor start with an outstanding approach shot on the seventh which nestled neatly into the hole, prompting a wave of admiration on social media.

In fact, Brooks Koepka told NBA great Charles Barkley on the broadcast that he would donate $100,000 to COVID-19 charities if Brady managed to par any of the first nine holes, and moments later the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback landed his miracle shot from 100 yards.

"Shut your mouth, Chuck," Brady jokingly snapped at Charles Barkley on commentary.

"Take that medicine!"

However, Brady's joy soon turned to embarrassment after he split the seat of his pants while retrieving the ball from the hole.

The stunning shot spurred a comeback for Brady and his partner, Mickelson, as they rallied from numerous shots down to eventually lose out by just one hole.

Charles Barkley would have gave Brady $50K if he made it on the green... Brady was not even closeBarkley says after the shot “You know Tom, I should've just said if you can keep it on the planet" 💀 pic.twitter.com/72eH8o11fn — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) May 24, 2020

"I take my hat off to Tom and Peyton," said Woods.

"This is our arena, this is what we do for a living. I couldn't imagine going on the field and do what they do."

Brady and Manning are among the finest NFL quarterbacks in history, with a combined eight Super Bowl wins between them, while golfers Woods and Mickelson are also legends of their sport, tallying 20 major golf titles in their combined collection.

More than $20 million was raised for coronavirus relief efforts during the match.