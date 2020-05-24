 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Lowen behold: Augsburg ace Eduard Lowen nets free-kick stunner to become first Russian to score after Covid-19 restart

24 May, 2020 14:01
Get short URL
Lowen behold: Augsburg ace Eduard Lowen nets free-kick stunner to become first Russian to score after Covid-19 restart
Augsburg's Eduard Lowen celebrates scoring in the Bundesliga clash against Schalke 04. © Reuters
Augsburg star Eduard Lowen become the first Russian citizen to score in big-league European football since its return from the Covid-19 hiatus, netting a superb free-kick in his team's win at Schalke 04.

German-Russian national Lowen, 23, notched a fine free-kick to open the scoring in the sixth minute of the game - although of course there were no fans there to celebrate the strike. 

Augsburg went on to grab a second in the 76th minute through Noah Bazee before Sergio Córdova added an injury-time third as the away side ran out comfortable winners. 

The win saw Augsburg bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Wolfsburg in the opening game after the lockdown return, and lifts them up to 12th in the table.

In contrast, Schalke appear to be struggling with life behind closed doors, having followed up their 4-0 drubbing away at Borussia Dortmund last weekend with a 3-0 defeat on home soil.

Schalke lie eighth in the Bundesliga table, with their European hopes dented again.

Also on rt.com Not cut out for it: 12,000 cardboard fans fail to spur German team on to victory

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies