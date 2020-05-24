Lowen behold: Augsburg ace Eduard Lowen nets free-kick stunner to become first Russian to score after Covid-19 restart

Augsburg star Eduard Lowen become the first Russian citizen to score in big-league European football since its return from the Covid-19 hiatus, netting a superb free-kick in his team's win at Schalke 04.

German-Russian national Lowen, 23, notched a fine free-kick to open the scoring in the sixth minute of the game - although of course there were no fans there to celebrate the strike.

Eduard Löwen has become the first Russian (has Russian heritage & citizenship) to score a goal since the return of football in Europe with this peach of a free-kick for FC Augsburg to open the scoring away to Schalke 🇷🇺🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/9yOCVaITFI — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) May 24, 2020

Augsburg went on to grab a second in the 76th minute through Noah Bazee before Sergio Córdova added an injury-time third as the away side ran out comfortable winners.

The win saw Augsburg bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Wolfsburg in the opening game after the lockdown return, and lifts them up to 12th in the table.

In contrast, Schalke appear to be struggling with life behind closed doors, having followed up their 4-0 drubbing away at Borussia Dortmund last weekend with a 3-0 defeat on home soil.

Schalke lie eighth in the Bundesliga table, with their European hopes dented again.