'Don’t you know who my boyfriend is?': Baseball star's girlfriend tries name-drop during arrest... with embarrassing results

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge’s long-term girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck was arrested for DUI and caught on video embarrassingly name-dropping her man to police - to little effect.

Being famous can quite often get you out of some sticky situations, but being romantically attached to someone famous sadly doesn’t.

That’s what Samantha Bracksieck discovered when she was pulled over by police on suspicion of driving while under the influence back in February this year, as newly-released footage shows.

Bracksieck, whose boyfriend is two-time All-star New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, repeatedly dropped the player’s name to cops in a vain attempt to get away without charges - a ploy that failed miserably.

Bracksieck, 26, was pulled over by Scottsdale, Arizona police at around midnight on February 25 when she was seen driving without headlights on.

When questioned, she admitted to having drunk two glasses of white wine at a nearby steakhouse before attempting to drive home and so was breathalyzed - a test which she failed.

At that point while being placed in handcuffs Bracksieck began to think not very originally at all and brought up the subject of her celebrity boyfriend, saying: "Do you understand what you're doing right now?"

"I just need to get home. Do you know who my boyfriend is?!”

When the arresting officers replied, “We don’t,” and put her in the back of the police car, Bracksieck doubled down on her excuses, pleading:

"My boyfriend is not in a spot where I should be, like, having this happen. He's like a public figure. So, like, me being arrested for, like, having two glasses of wine is not OK.

"My boyfriend is in the spotlight of New York media in general. And, now here I am handcuffed here in Arizona... like, that is not good.”

The cops understandably ignored her and took her back to the station where she failed two more breathalyzer tests and was charged with five different offences including “extreme DUI.”

She’ll face trial in June and could be fined or serve jail time if found guilty.

Neither Judge, who this year signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Yankees, or his team have commented