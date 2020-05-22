'He had everything': Fans and clubs mourn as 'unforgettable' ex-Paris Saint-Germain prodigy Jordan Diakiese dies at age of 24

Paris Saint-Germain have paid their respects after the shock death of former France youth international Jordan Diakiese, who rose to the fringes of the Champions League contenders' squad and was known for his "wild dancing."

The French champions offered their sympathy to the right-back's family after current club AS Furiani-Agliani, where he had been a popular member of the squad since signing last summer, stunned supporters by revealing his premature death.

Corsica-based Furiani described the former France Under-21 player as an "endearing boy" who was liked "on and off the pitch," adding that their staff and players had been "very affected" by the tragedy.

"It is with immense and deep sadness that we learned of [Jordan's] death...yesterday afternoon in Paris," they said.

A tò seconda famiglia pensera sempre à te .Riposa In Pace Jordan 🙏 @TitisduPSGpic.twitter.com/VbhUBVixuR — A. S Furiani Agliani Officiel (@Asfagliani) May 22, 2020

"Always smiling, discreet and hard-working, Jordan had been able to integrate very quickly upon his arrival.

"Our club is in mourning today. Our first thoughts obviously go out to his family, friends and relatives."

A Paris Saint-Germain statement offered condolences and recalled how Diakiese had climbed through the ranks to their reserve team after joining in 2008, leaving in 2015 ahead of spells in Croatia and Switzerland before returning to his homeland last year.

In 2014, he was invited to play for the Democratic Republic of Congo's under-20s alongside current PSG star and World Cup winner Presnel Kimpembe, turning down the opportunity to concentrate on breaking through with France.

He missed out on a potential appearance at the Under-21 EURO in 2015 after Les Bleus were beaten in the playoffs but can be seen impressing on the flank in one of three wins for France against Qatar, Morocco and the Netherlands at an under-20s tournament in Toulon.

A site dedicated to Les Parisiens' youth teams suggested France legend and current Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane would have been impressed when he watched Diakiese as the Spanish giants narrowly beat PSG in the UEFA Youth League quarter-finals six years ago.

"He had everything the modern game demands and was effective both defensively and offensively," they said.

"He was lively, fast, technical, versatile on either side and had the panoply of the future top player.

"He was the number one ambassador in the locker room when it came to celebrating victories. His frenzied dances also created a buzz...he mastered the art."

Former PSG youth teamer and Furiani manager Patrick Videira said he felt a special connection with Diakese because he was born on the same day as his son.

"I will love this endearing boy all my life," he added. "I will never forget him.

"We laughed every time. He was part of my family, he is a fantastic boy and I remember all these wonderful moments that I experienced with him. Life is cruel."

Also on rt.com 'Ciao Andrea': 19-year-old Italian footballer Andrea Rinaldi DIES while training in quarantine

Writing to almost 70,000 followers on Instagram, the official PSG youth account said: "The whole red and blue community must know how much it meant to you when you played at PSG.

"You have always been the first to celebrate victories with your wild dances...you have always had a deep love for PSG.

"You struggled so much to come back once your time had ended with PSG. We take this opportunity to thank you from the bottom of our hearts."