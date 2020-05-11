'Ciao Andrea': 19-year-old Italian footballer Andrea Rinaldi DIES while training in quarantine

Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi has died aged 19 after suffering a brain aneurysm on Friday while training at home in quarantine. The player was taken to hospital where he died three days later.

The midfielder, who was on a season-long loan at Serie D Group B side Legnano from Atalanta, fell unwell on Friday after a training session while in quarantine at his home in Como.

Rinaldi was soon thereafter rushed to hospital by his parents and admitted to the intensive care unit in Varese in the north of Italy having suffered the aneurysm. Doctors battled to save the teenager’s life, but sadly he was pronounced dead on Monday.

President Antonio Percassi and the whole Atalanta family offer Andrea #Rinaldi's relatives and A.C. #Legnano their deepest and most sincere condolences.Ciao Andrea... — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) May 11, 2020

Atalanta took to Twitter to remember the youngster. “President Antonio Percassi and the whole Atalanta family offer Andrea Rinaldi's relatives and A.C. Legnano their deepest and most sincere condolences. Ciao Andrea,” the Bergamo club wrote.

“Just as on the pitch, you were always the last to surrender, this time too you fought with all your might not to fly away too soon. But that kind smile of yours will always remain alive in the hearts of those who had the good fortune to meet you.”

Legnano club president President Giovanni Munafò recalled: “When Andrea came to training, he came first to greet me. This is a memory I will carry in my heart.

“An extraordinary boy, an example for everyone. On behalf of the club, I express my deepest condolences to the family. We are sure that Andrea, from up there, will be the usual warrior of all time, who fought in the middle of the pitch to bring the Legnano fans joy.”

Rinaldi, who would have turned 20 next month, was a regular for Atalanta’s U19 youth team and had enjoyed loan spells at lower league clubs Mezzolara and Imolese who play in Italy’s Serie D and Serie C respectively. The player won the Scudetto and Supercoppa Italiana with Atalanta U17s in 2016.