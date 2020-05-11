 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Ciao Andrea': 19-year-old Italian footballer Andrea Rinaldi DIES while training in quarantine

11 May, 2020 15:14
Get short URL
'Ciao Andrea': 19-year-old Italian footballer Andrea Rinaldi DIES while training in quarantine
Instagram / Atalanta BC
Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi has died aged 19 after suffering a brain aneurysm on Friday while training at home in quarantine. The player was taken to hospital where he died three days later.

The midfielder, who was on a season-long loan at Serie D Group B side Legnano from Atalanta, fell unwell on Friday after a training session while in quarantine at his home in Como. 

Rinaldi was soon thereafter rushed to hospital by his parents and admitted to the intensive care unit in Varese in the north of Italy having suffered the aneurysm. Doctors battled to save the teenager’s life, but sadly he was pronounced dead on Monday. 

Atalanta took to Twitter to remember the youngster. “President Antonio Percassi and the whole Atalanta family offer Andrea Rinaldi's relatives and A.C. Legnano their deepest and most sincere condolences. Ciao Andrea,” the Bergamo club wrote.

“Just as on the pitch, you were always the last to surrender, this time too you fought with all your might not to fly away too soon. But that kind smile of yours will always remain alive in the hearts of those who had the good fortune to meet you.”

Legnano club president President Giovanni Munafò recalled: “When Andrea came to training, he came first to greet me. This is a memory I will carry in my heart.

“An extraordinary boy, an example for everyone. On behalf of the club, I express my deepest condolences to the family. We are sure that Andrea, from up there, will be the usual warrior of all time, who fought in the middle of the pitch to bring the Legnano fans joy.”

Rinaldi, who would have turned 20 next month, was a regular for Atalanta’s U19 youth team and had enjoyed loan spells at lower league clubs Mezzolara and Imolese who play in Italy’s Serie D and Serie C respectively. The player won the Scudetto and Supercoppa Italiana with Atalanta U17s in 2016.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies