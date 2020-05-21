Russian Olympic champion skater Tatiana Navka released from hospital following coronavirus recovery

Prominent Russian ice dancer Tatiana Navka has been released from a Moscow hospital after successfully fighting off Covid-19, which she claimed to have contracted from her husband – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The 2006 Olympic champion said she was sent home after testing negative for the coronavirus, which has swept across the country and affected more than 300,000 people.

“I have been released from hospital. My tests are negative,” the retired skater said.

She added that her husband Peskov remains in hospital, but said he feels much better and will recover soon.

As well as an Olympic gold medal, Navka has two world and three European titles under her belt.

Right after the Olympic win in Torino, where Navka dominated the ice-dancing competition together with her partner Roman Kostomarov, the pair announced their retirement from the sport.

Since then, the famous figure skater has participated in various TV shows, both in Russia and abroad.

Several months ago she staged a New Year show, ‘Sleeping Beauty’, in which she played one of the leading roles alongside singles skating Olympic champion Alina Zagitova.