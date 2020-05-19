Beating the 'Bonk Ban': Single Australian Football League stars unhappy over coronavirus restrictions

Players in the Australian Football League (AFL) are chasing details from the powers that be as they attempt to understand a specific coronavirus restriction known locally as the "Bonk Ban."

The rule, which prevents players from having visitors to their homes other than their partners, or a friend or family member providing care for their wellbeing.

But the law, dubbed the "Bonk Ban" by local media, has left the league's single players confused, and they are seeking clarification over the rule, and how it affects their respective dating lives.

"You obviously can't have people around to your place unless you're in an intimate relationship with (them)," St Kilda Saints midfielder Jack Billings told local radio station SEN.

"So I think a few of our players are trying to specify what that actually means and get some clarity around it."

Jake Lever of the Melbourne Demons revealed his teammates weren't happy with the rule.

"I've got a little baby at home and I've got a wife -- so lucky for me, but the single boys, there have been a few murmurs around that they're really disappointed," he said.

The AFL's chief executive Gillon McLachlan stated that a grading system has been created to rate any coronavirus breaches by players, with offenses falling into one of three categories: "intentional," "reckless," or "careless," with penalties applied according to the perceived severity of the indiscretion.

Eddie McGuire, the president of Collingwood Magpies, said the rules were designed to get players to "calm down a bit," and make sure the league could restart as soon, and as safely, as possible.

"Just keep the visitors down to a minimum," McGuire told radio station Triple M.

"There’s no point going through this if randoms are coming from everywhere."