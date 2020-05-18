‘It's not just physical!’ 59yo mom & SI's would-be oldest swimsuit model begs for reopening of gyms for ‘mental fitness’ (PHOTOS)

Fitness champ and Sports Illustrated’s would-be oldest swimsuit cover star, 59-year-old mom Jodi Harrison Bauer, has begged for gyms to be reopened to “keep our minds mentally fit” during the coronavirus pandemic.

At an age where most are conceding defeat in their battle against father time, Bauer isn’t using time in quarantine to nap and clip coupons, and is rather imploring local government to open more businesses, including gyms and tanning salons.

Despite gyms being one of the first and most logical casualties of the battle against the spread of Covid-19, former 'Fitness America' titlist Bauer, who owns a fitness boutique studio in her home state of Connecticut, believes that workout centers should reopen to help people with their mental fitness.

“Ok here’s your Monday motivation. I will be 60 in almost 6 months. I’m posting to motivate, inspire and empower the ladies," she wrote to her 85,000 Instagram followers on Monday.

"If I can do this, so can you. It just takes a lot of discipline, determination & desire to succeed and reach your fitness goals."

Bauer then turned her attention to tanning salons, claiming she was in dire need of a little bronzing after working out more than ever this winter to "release and relieve all the stress" during lockdown.

“Please start opening more businesses in Connecticut. My boutique fitness studio is still closed because the decision makers don’t understand the difference between a big box gym and a small boutique fitness studio," Bauer continued.

“It’s the difference between Costco and your local grocer, Macy’s and a small retailer. Keeping gyms and fitness studios closed is just not a physical thing. We workout to keep our minds mentally fit as well.”

Bauer previously hit headlines when she expressed her desire to become the first ever model over the age of 50 to feature on the cover of glossy mag Sports Illustrated.

Given she turns 60 in a few months, it looks like she'll have more chance being the first sexagenarian model to appear on the legendary SI swimsuit cover, if lockdown is lifted by then.