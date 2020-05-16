WATCH: Dortmund players celebrate in front of EMPTY 'Yellow Wall' after Bundesliga enters life after coronavirus lockdown

Borussia Dortmund's fabled 'Yellow Wall' may have been completely devoid of fans but that did not stop players celebrating in front of it as they picked up a 4-0 win in their first game back after the Covid-19 break.

The eyes of the football world were on Germany on Saturday as the country's top two tiers - Bundesliga 1 and 2 - became the first major leagues to return to action following the coronavirus lockdown.

READ MORE: Socially distant goal celebrations & hot mics: Five things to expect when the Bundesliga makes its comeback from coronavirus

It ended up being a slightly bizarre brave new world of fan-free action and socially-distant goal celebrations, but the Dortmund team still marked their thumping win over Schalke in the Revierderby in the same way they always do - by heading to where the seething mass of 25,000 fans would usually be in the south stand at the Westfalenstadion.

Not linking hands, Dortmund players nonetheless raised their arms in mock salute to the non-existent supporters - in what could still be seen as a mark of respect to the faithful watching from home.

Celebrating as if the ground was full 😂😂😂The Dortmund players continue to do their traditional thank you to the Yellow Wall 🤣#BundesligaIsBackpic.twitter.com/e4XvVzJV1Y — 🇩🇪 Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 16, 2020

The hosts hit the ground running on their return to action, opening the scoring through prolific teenage forward Erling Braut Haaland in the 29th minute before Raphael Guerreiro added a second on the stroke of half time.

Thorgan Hazard made it three soon after the break, while Guerreiro added his second and Dortmund's fourth on 63 minutes as the title-chasing side made a winning returning to life after lockdown.

The result lifts Dortmund to within one point of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table, although Bayern have a game in hand and resume their campaign tomorrow away at Union Berlin.