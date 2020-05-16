'Y'all are crazy': Tennis star Genie Bouchard in shock as fan bids $85,000 for dinner date

Genie Bouchard has netted a tidy sum for charity after a fan agreed to pay a whopping $85,000 for the privilege of a match experience and dinner date with the Canadian tennis star-turned-Instagram influencer.

Bouchard, 26, was auctioning off the package as part of the 'All In Challenge' in conjunction with US charity 15 Seconds of Fame.

According to the bidding site, the "lucky winner and a guest will go to any tennis tournament of their choice," where they will get to sit in the player's box and later enjoy a cosy meal with Bouchard herself.

The Canadian former world number five will cover the airfare and will also shower the winning fan with an assortment of mementos such as signed kit.

The bidding began at $2,500 but closed at a whopping $85,000 when the auction ended on Friday night - meaning one fan really is desperate to get up close and personal with the blonde racket star.

As the sums steadily rose, Bouchard posted that fans were "crazy" before writing "this is insane... you guys are amazing!" when the auction finally closed.

Bouchard is no stranger to dates with fans, famously heading out with a Twitter follower back in 2017 after she lost a bet during that year's Super Bowl.

More recently, the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was inundated with offers for company when she lamented on social media that she needed a "quarantine boyfriend" to help her through lockdown.

In April, US comedian Bob Menery inserted himself in an Instagram Live chat involving Bouchard in which he offered $4,000 to charity for a rendezvous with the tennis temptress, although it's unclear how that ultimately played out.

The Las Vegas-based Bouchard - who has racked up more than $6 million in career prize money, but is currently ranked a lowly 332 in the world - recently returned to the courts as she gears up for the resumption of the tennis season.

When that will be is unclear, however, after the women's WTA and men's ATP tour both extended their coronavirus-induced extensions on Friday.

Women's tennis has been cancelled until at least mid-July, while the US Open scheduled toward the end of August remains in question, as does the French Open due to be held soon after.

All of which means that the fan who is shelling out $85,000 to meet Bouchard may just have to wait a little while yet for the privilege.