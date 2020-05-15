'Disturbing': Messi freaks out fans with sloppy music video kiss with wife Antonela Roccuzzo (VIDEO)

Lionel Messi can curl in free-kicks from 30 yards but his kissing skills leave a lot to be desired, if the reaction to a clumsy viral smooch with wife Antonela Roccuzzo is anything to go by.

Messi and partner Roccuzzo were filmed locking lips for the latest video by Puerto Rican rapper Residente.

The track - titled 'Before the World Ends' - features couples canoodling all around the world, including famous faces such as Hollywood star Ben Affleck and actress partner Ana de Armas, and Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and his beau Fernanda Gómez.

But it's the appearance of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi which has set most tongues wagging - especially as fans found it a shock to the system seeing the footballing megastar in such an untypical context.

"Why are they filming this?" read one reply, followed by a series of crying emojis.

"Can you stop posting the Messi kiss please," implored another Twitter user.

Can you stop posting that messi kiss video please pic.twitter.com/fDP9Ma5XPT — 〽️ (@Ridd_ck) May 14, 2020

Some said they were "disturbed" by the clip - comparing it to seeing their parents kissing - and pondered whether one of Messi sons had been behind the camera filming the embrace.

Who filmed this Mateo or Thiago. I’m sick it’s like watching my own parents kiss I’m so disturbed Messi wtf pic.twitter.com/8r5mLTBSwE — 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 ♛ (@SadVanandre) May 14, 2020

Given Messi's constant battle of footballing one-upmanship with Cristiano Ronaldo, some feared that we could next expect a sex tape from the Portuguese star in response.

Cristiano gonna release a sex tape with Georgina now ffs pic.twitter.com/OkxguKo3r1 — JB (New Account) (@Goated10EN) May 14, 2020

Some felt that Messi's kissing skills matched his footballing brilliance though, defending his tongue technique as second to none.

Dkm never seen anyone kiss better than Messi, that technique and pausa on the upper lip is miles ahead. https://t.co/CD378ALES6 — Giovanni.príncee (@katloprince_) May 14, 2020

Messi and Roccuzzo - both 32 - are childhood sweethearts from their time growing up in Rosario, Argentina, and have three sons together - Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Their recent viral kiss is not the first time Messi's smooching technique has come under scrutiny - his kiss with Roccuzzo at the pair's 2017 wedding was deemed "the worst ever" by some online.

The full video of the star-studded Residente track is below, with Messi popping up at one minute, 58 seconds of the track.

Based on the reaction from fans, Messi should probably stick to what he does best for the time being.