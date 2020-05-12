 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fight Island showdown: Dana White wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to face Justin Gaethje on mystery island this summer

12 May, 2020 17:14
Fight Island showdown: Dana White wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to face Justin Gaethje on mystery island this summer
© Reuters / Stephen R. Sylvanie;  Mark J. Rebilas
Hot on the heels of Justin Gaethje's UFC interim lightweight title victory at UFC 249, Dana White has said he wants the title unification fight with Khabib to take place on his "Fight Island."

The UFC president has been doing the rounds on radio stations in the United States and, according to ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto, told a Chicago ESPN affiliate show that he wanted to make the blockbuster lightweight title unifier a headline act on his mysterious "Fight Island."

Little is known about the location of the island, except for White's insistence that the infrastructure is being put in place and will be ready by the summer.

And it seems he wants Khabib and Gaethje to be one of the first big fights to take place there, with the pair facing off in a huge battle for the undisputed lightweight title.

"I expect it to happen this summer," White told ESPN 1000 in Chicago.

"I don't know if it will be the first one, but it will be on 'Fight Island,' unless miraculously the world comes back together faster than I think it's gonna."

Khabib was originally set to face Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249, but ended up stranded in Russia due to the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing the UFC to rethink their plans.

Eventually, Ferguson ended up facing Gaethje, who stopped him in the fifth round at the rescheduled event in Jacksonville, Florida on May 9.

