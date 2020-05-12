Fight Island showdown: Dana White wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to face Justin Gaethje on mystery island this summer

Hot on the heels of Justin Gaethje's UFC interim lightweight title victory at UFC 249, Dana White has said he wants the title unification fight with Khabib to take place on his "Fight Island."

The UFC president has been doing the rounds on radio stations in the United States and, according to ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto, told a Chicago ESPN affiliate show that he wanted to make the blockbuster lightweight title unifier a headline act on his mysterious "Fight Island."

Little is known about the location of the island, except for White's insistence that the infrastructure is being put in place and will be ready by the summer.

Apparently, Dana White just told an ESPN radio affiliate in Chicago that Khabib vs. Justin will take place on Fight Island this summer "unless world gets back to normal sooner than we think." Tracking down the full audio/quotes, will update shortly. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 12, 2020

And it seems he wants Khabib and Gaethje to be one of the first big fights to take place there, with the pair facing off in a huge battle for the undisputed lightweight title.

"I expect it to happen this summer," White told ESPN 1000 in Chicago.

"I don't know if it will be the first one, but it will be on 'Fight Island,' unless miraculously the world comes back together faster than I think it's gonna."

Dana White expects Khabib and Gaethje to thrown down on Fight Island this summer 🏝 pic.twitter.com/aDaImyILy1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 12, 2020

Khabib was originally set to face Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249, but ended up stranded in Russia due to the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing the UFC to rethink their plans.

Eventually, Ferguson ended up facing Gaethje, who stopped him in the fifth round at the rescheduled event in Jacksonville, Florida on May 9.