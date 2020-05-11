Bust a move: Ferguson DANCES by his hospital bed after suffering broken orbital bone at UFC 249 (VIDEO)

Defeated interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has made light of the pain he suffered at UFC 249, dancing with a hospital stand after his 12-match winning streak came to a punishing end with a surprise loss to Justin Gaethje.

Statistics from the interim lightweight title showdown on Saturday have shown that Ferguson took 143 significant strikes during his gruelling defeat to Gaethje, receiving hospital treatment as a precautionary measure after absorbing 100 shots to his head.

Ferguson's face looked badly swollen from that barrage of blows during little more than 20 minutes in the octagon, including cuts around both eyes, damage to his right cheek and a broken orbital bone around his left eye.

Grabbing a pole next to his bed in the Jacksonville hospital, El Cucuy seemed to be in high spirits about the prospect of returning home and spending Mother's Day in the US with his family, including wife Cristina Ferguson, who he posed with in his first sighting since Saturday's scrap with Gaethje.

The 36-year-old's left eye remained badly swollen and blood stains were visible on his blue hospital gown as he prepared to begin what is likely to be a long recovery from a badly bruising defeat.

"When you're about to get discharged from the hospital," wrote the 36-year-old, describing "Mother's Day vibes" while suggesting that he was keen to be released.

Speaking after the late fifth-round stoppage at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Ferguson admitted: "It's been a long f*cking camp, I'll be real.

"We've been preparing since November. Justin's a tough son of a b*tch.

"I would have much rather been finished than have [the referee] step in. I was still inside [the fight]."

UFC strawweight fighter Angela Hill, who will follow in Ferguson's footsteps by taking part in UFC Fight Night in Jacksonville on Sunday, was among those offering their support to the American, joined by former UFC regular Ben Saunders and Major League Baseball star Carlos Correa.

Fans were also keen to salute the bravery and spirit of a fighter who fought in front of an empty arena and had thanked Gaethje for stepping in at short notice after an initial title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, scheduled for April 18, fell through amid travel and logistical chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tony is the type of dude to still breakdance even after a loss," wrote one supporter.

Another said: "The streak may have ended but the legend of El Cucuy will live on forever."