 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Eye-catching win: Vicente Luque scores big stoppage after leaving Niko Price with NASTY swollen eye at UFC 249 (VIDEO)

10 May, 2020 00:51
Get short URL
Eye-catching win: Vicente Luque scores big stoppage after leaving Niko Price with NASTY swollen eye at UFC 249 (VIDEO)
The welterweight battle between Vicente Luque and Niko Price was marked out by many as a potential Fight of the Night candidate at UFC 249 and it didn't disappoint, though it left one of the combatants with a horrific-looking eye.

Luque and Price traded back and forth through almost the entire three-round duration in a thrilling matchup on the preliminary card in Jacksonville, Florida.

Also on rt.com Trump is watching: Dana White says US President Donald Trump is keeping tabs on UFC 249 ahead of fight night (VIDEO)

But while Price was going hell for leather, throwing powerful shots, it was Luque's more technical striking that proved the more effective as he rocked, then dropped "The Hybrid" in the first two rounds.

But Price kept on coming back and, after a strong start to the final round, it looked like the American might push the Brazilian all the way to the scorecards, until Luque fired back.

A huge left hook dropped Price hard mid-way through the round and the pair briefly went to the mat. But Luque eventually decided his best shot at scoring a finish was to stand back up. 

He was right, but the finish wasn't quite as he might have imagined.

Instead of moving in and scoring the knockout finish he likely felt was on the cards, referee Jason Herzog checked on Price's badly swollen eye and, after the doctor came into the cage to check over the fighter, Herzog waved off the fight to give Luque the win.

Despite suffering the pain of defeat, and the obvious discomfort of a nasty-looking swollen eye, which was virtually closed, Price was still upbeat after the fight as he gurned and mean-mugged for the cameras before the official verdict was read.

He then told Luque he was the "greatest opponent of my career," before wishing him well and leaving the cage.

Also on rt.com UFC 249 LIVE: Follow the action with RT Sport's rolling updates as the UFC returns to action in Jacksonville (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies