‘Eteri has a long bench of outstanding skaters’: Tatiana Tarasova on Alexandra Trusova's split from Tutberidze

Russian and Soviet figure skating icon Tatiana Tarasova has commented on Alexandra Trusova's decision to leave Eteri Tutberidze's camp stressing that her absence will not have any impact on the group comprised of talented skaters.

“Eteri has a long bench of outstanding skaters who can replace Alexandra Trusova. This happens sometimes, skaters leave coaches. But changing a coach is always a lottery,” Tarasova said.

On Wednesday, two-time Olympic gold medalist Evgeni Plushenko confirmed that Trusova has joined his academy parting ways with Tutberidze who has trained her over the last four years.

“Evgeni will train a very good skater who is a world record holder. He is taking on enormously huge responsibility and I wish him to succeed. He will now have an opportunity to join the coaching family.”

The 73-year-old specialist also stressed that it was probably the initiative of Trusova's parents to quit Tutberidze as the skater has lost leading positions she held at junior level.

Trusova who is the first female athlete to land a quad was expected to become Russia’s new leader in women’s skating, however her senior debut was not that sensational.

The two-time world junior champion struggled during her first senior season constantly falling on her signature quads which had brought her international fame.

She finished third at the ISU Grand Prix final and European championship losing to her teammates and training partners Alena Kostornaia and Anna Shcherbakova whom she easily beat at junior events.

Lack of attention from the coaching staff and essential regress at international level were named as the main reasons for Trusova’s decision to leave Tutberidze.

This is the third top class skater, following Evgenia Medvedeva and Yulia Lipnitskaya, to exit the group after being outshined by Tutberidze’s other skaters who were snapping on their heels.