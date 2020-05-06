'He’s ready to go': Dana White hints at Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal mega match-up on Fight Island

UFC supremo Dana White says Conor McGregor has been texting him during lockdown begging for a fight, also teasing fans with the prospect of a 'Fight Island' showdown between The Notorious and reigning 'BMF' Jorge Masvidal.

With McGregor training hard behind closed doors while in lockdown in Ireland, UFC boss White has revealed there’s a possibility we could see the former 'champ champ' fighting sooner rather than later - and the bout could be against Masvidal.

After his last fight against Donald Cerrone back in January ended in just 40 seconds, White says the 31-year-old Dubliner is ready to go again and has texted him asking to be back in action as soon as possible.

White told Barstool sports: “He’s asking me, what date can I fight on Fight Island and will there be fans. Conor’s asking me, Conor wants to fight.”

While he wouldn’t be drawn into an opponent for McGregor specifically, the prospect of a match-up with Masvidal really got tongues wagging.

While discussing Notorious meeting Gamebred, White said: “Yeah, there’s another interesting fight out there for him right now. (That’s) a possibility too.”

A couple of stumbling blocks to the fight taking place are that McGregor is in Ireland and there are currently traveling restrictions in place internationally due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Secondly, the UFC reportedly faces a race against time to get 'Fight Island' completed. White has already scheduled three events in 10 days, starting with UFC 249 this Saturday May 9, which will be held in Florida.

As for Masvidal, he has been widely tipped as in the frame to next face current welterweight king Kamaru Usman, although he has previously suggested that the riches of a fight with McGregor would be hard to resist.

However, the coronavirus will mean the match-up would have to take place without the fans who bring so much atmosphere to all McGregor’s fights. And it would mean a sizeable dent in White’s wallet too.

"It kills me to do a fight with Conor without fans,” sighed White.

“Kills me. This guy’s doing almost $20million gates.”

McGregor was said to be in discussions to face Justin 'The Highlight' Gaethje this summer, but instead the American will fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on Saturday night, stepping in for stranded Russian lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.