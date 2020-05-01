'Project Restart': Premier League set for JUNE RETURN if UK government approves ambitious plans

Premier League action could return to action as soon as June with matches played behind closed doors at neutral venue if ambitious measures designed to complete the 2019-20 season are signed-off by the UK government.

At a near four-hour meeting between representatives of all twenty Premier League clubs on Friday it was agreed that there is a commitment to conclude the current season, which has been curtailed since March 13 by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the top flight teams was briefed on "Project Restart", an ambitious plan to finish the current season in June by holding games at a handful of neutral venues across England.

The measure would see at least three stadiums – rumored to be West Ham's London Stadium, Arsenal's Emirates and Manchester City's Etihad Stadium – to host the remaining games of the 2019-20 season, with every team in the league giving up home advantage for the final games of the season in favor of playing at neutral venues.

The games would begin on June 12, with training made available from May 18. It is unclear when the season would conclude.

Supporters will be barred from attending the games and they are to be held as far away from congested urban areas as possible.

However, the plan is entirely contingent on government approval. A further meeting between all twenty teams will be held next Friday – a day after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to announce the latest lockdown details for the United Kingdom – and it is expected that the result of that teleconference will be heavily dependent on Johnson's Thursday announcement.

"The league and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers," a Premier League statement read.

"The league welcomed the creation of the Government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning.

"No decisions were taken at today's shareholders' meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding Project Restart. It was agreed that the PFA, LMA, players and managers are key to this process and will be further consulted.

"The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the Government's support."

The Premier League's hopes to return to action stand in significant contrast to France's Ligue 1, who on Thursday announced that Paris Saint-Germain would be crowned champions and that the current season would be ended prematurely.