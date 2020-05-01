Social distancing superfight! ONE Championship MMA stars engage in wild scrap via Instagram (VIDEO)

The stars of ONE Championship are desperate to get back into the cage and throw leather, and they showed they were in shape and ready to go as they engaged in a fun social media "fight" during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The fighters, including two-weight ONE world champion Aung La N Sang, former UFC flyweight legend Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson and high-flying former UFC star "Super" Sage Northcutt, joined a cast of some of ONE Championship's biggest fighting stars in a special back-and-forth social media "superfight" as they threw huge shots down the lens of their cameras.

There were a few moments you wouldn't normally see in a ONE Championship fight, too, with Thai star Shannon Wiratchai pulling on Thanos' infamous "Infinity Gauntlet", while Johnson's son stepped in for his dad after being decked by Thanh Le. There was even a footstool thrown at one point!

And to finish off the action-packed video, hulking Hong Kong heavyweight Alain Ngalani briefly took a pause to apply some hand sanitizer before landing the final shot of the "fight".

Singapore-based ONE Championship had hoped to have its events back up and running by the end of May, but recently announced the cancellation of its May schedule due to the extended lockdown restrictions in the region.

The promotion, which features MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts, is hoping to return in June or July, with a stacked lineup of fights, including many of those featured in the video above.

The promotion also features a host of Russian-born stars, including lightweight knockout machines Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev and Timofey Nastyukhin, who are both names to keep close tabs on when ONE returns to action later this summer.