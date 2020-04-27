Carmen Electra reveals on-court romp with Rodman at Chicago Bulls practice facility

Basketball icon Dennis Rodman was the subject of revelations from former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan about his wild partying days on Sunday, but ex-wife Carmen Electra had even more X-rated dirt to dish on Rodman.

Speaking in the latest episodes of ESPN series The Last Dance, which documents the Bulls' epic '97-98 season as they went in search of a second 'threepeat' of NBA Championships, Jordan revealed how he once had to drag Rodman out of bed and into training, after Rodman had gone AWOL following a mid-season party break to Las Vegas.

The eccentric Rodman's girlfriend at the time was Playboy model and Baywatch stunner Electra, whom he would later wed, and while Jordan's stories of his teammate's famed partying prowess meant Rodman was the talk of Twitter on Sunday, Electra had even more revelatory tales to tell of their wild-child dating days, recalling one particular occasion on which they had gained access to the Bulls training facility.

“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” Electra told The Angeles Times.

“He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court.

"It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place - in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.

“To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life,” she joked.

Despite concerns from figures at the Bulls such as Jordan, Rodman's exertions and partying with Electra ultimately did not hinder him on the court, as he proved the defensive rock on which the team forged their championship success in 1998 - which was the sixth title for the team in the space of a decade.

Electra, 48, said she had been privileged to see first hand the magic of a team widely regarded as among the greatest ever to take to the court.

"I got pulled into the locker room really quickly and suddenly I’m in there with the guys," the former Baywatch stunner said, recalling the scenes after the championship was sealed against the Utah Jazz.

"Michael Jordan is popping bottles, champagne is being poured down my throat, in my hair and on my clothes. I was honored to be allowed in there.”

Rodman, 58, was released by the Bulls at the start of 1999 as the dynasty broke up, and divorced from Electra soon after, the pair having been married for just a year.

Rodman's post-basketball career has proved just as eventful, and has included meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un - a noted basketball fan - as he has taken on a self-appointed ambassadorial role to "smooth" relations between the two countries.