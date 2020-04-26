'Stay safe': Russian UFC starlet Yana 'Foxy' Kunitskaya sends positive message to fans during COVID-19 lockdown (PHOTOS)

Russian UFC women's bantamweight Yana Kunitskaya is staying in shape during the coronavirus lockdown, but her recent Instagram post was dedicated not to her continued training, but to her fans.

Kunitskaya, who is living and training in Rio de Janeiro with her partner, UFC light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos, posted to Instagram on Sunday to send a message of love and support to her 145,000 followers.

Accompanying a photo of herself gazing out from an MMA cage, Kunitskaya posted in English and Russian, "Just want to check if everyone (is) fine and safe during this time.

"How is (the) situation in your cities? Stay safe."

Kunitskaya and Santos have been posting regular photos and videos of their continued training regimen in Rio, Brazil, as they bid to stay in shape ahead of their respective returns to action.

Santos, nicknamed "Marreta" (sledgehammer), wants to position himself for a second shot at the UFC light heavyweight title, while Kunitskaya is planning to move her way to the top of the UFC women's bantamweight division.

The UFC has announced its return with three events in eight days in Jacksonville, Florida, starting with UFC 249 on May 9.

And even though neither "Foxy" or "Marreta" have been confirmed for fights on those shows, the pair are clearly putting in the work as they make sure they're both ready when they get the call to fight again.