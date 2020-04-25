 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Disney dance! Serena Williams enjoys quality lockdown time with dancing daughter Alexis (VIDEO)

25 Apr, 2020 14:51
© Reuters / Danielle Parhizkaran
Women's tennis superstar Serena Williams may not be on court right now due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but she's still putting her nimble footwork to good use, as she demonstrated in her latest Instagram video.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has been housebound with her family during the coronavirus pandemic, and has been enjoying some quality time with her two-year-old daughter Olympia.

Snow back

Williams' reputation on court may be one of a fearsome competitor, but in her recent Instagram posts she showed her softer side as she donned princess dresses to entertain her Disney-mad daughter.

And in her most recent post, the tennis icon showed off her dance moves as she joined Olympia for a freestyle performance of "I Have A Dream" from the movie "Tangled."

Williams was recently offered the challenge of taking on a second athletic career if she ever decided to hang up her racket, with WWE superstar Bianca Belair suggesting the tennis legend could make a real impact inside the squared circle.

"As a woman, she’s just so strong in what she represents," she said.

"I think she could bring a whole other demographic to WWE.

But for now, she's becoming a hero of a different kind as she embraces her daughter's passion of Disney during their shared quarantine time at home.

