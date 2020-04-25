Disney dance! Serena Williams enjoys quality lockdown time with dancing daughter Alexis (VIDEO)
The 23-time Grand Slam champion has been housebound with her family during the coronavirus pandemic, and has been enjoying some quality time with her two-year-old daughter Olympia.
Williams' reputation on court may be one of a fearsome competitor, but in her recent Instagram posts she showed her softer side as she donned princess dresses to entertain her Disney-mad daughter.
And in her most recent post, the tennis icon showed off her dance moves as she joined Olympia for a freestyle performance of "I Have A Dream" from the movie "Tangled."
Williams was recently offered the challenge of taking on a second athletic career if she ever decided to hang up her racket, with WWE superstar Bianca Belair suggesting the tennis legend could make a real impact inside the squared circle.
"As a woman, she’s just so strong in what she represents," she said.
"I think she could bring a whole other demographic to WWE.”
But for now, she's becoming a hero of a different kind as she embraces her daughter's passion of Disney during their shared quarantine time at home.