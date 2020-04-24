'Now I've got something to do in quarantine!' MMA star Lena 'The Hunter' Ovchynnikova gets CHAINSAW birthday present in lockdown

Ukrainian martial arts starlet Lena Ovchynnikova shared her Covid-19 lockdown birthday celebrations with her followers on Instagram, including a VERY unusual present – a chainsaw.

Ovchynnikova is a 14-time world champion kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter who also competes in Bellator's women's flyweight division.

She had her 33rd birthday while in quarantine on Thursday and shared her experience by posting a photo of some of her presents, as she sat beside her gifts.

"Thank you all very much for your congratulations, kind words, surprises and gifts, especially for the most unexpected and from the most unexpected people!" she posted to her Instagram account, before revealing she'd received a very unusual present – a chainsaw!

"And with a chainsaw I will now definitely have something to do in quarantine! Who isn't wearing a mask and is behaving badly!?" she joked.

Ovchynnikova is one of the most intriguing athletes in Bellator's women's divisions. The world champion striker has a huge passion outside of fighting – motorcycles.

"I love motorcycles very much, so if there's an opportunity and some time off of training and fights I try to go far away or to some rallies," she revealed in one of her first Bellator interviews.

"I also like drawing and walking with my dog. And horses. I like horses very much."

With a passion for motorcycles and a chainsaw in her possession, plus a fighting style that has taken her to multiple world titles in multiple combat sports, Ovchynnikova seems like the perfect person to have by your side during a zombie apocalypse.

But she'd much rather just be back in the cage again.