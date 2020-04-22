 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Go with the Flo: UFC set for return in Florida in May – reports

22 Apr, 2020 10:54
Get short URL
Go with the Flo: UFC set for return in Florida in May – reports
USA Today Sports
It appears Dana White has found a location to host UFC 249 event on May 9, with multiple reports stating that Sunshine State Floirda has opened its doors to the return of mixed martial arts next month.

They have faced several setbacks along the way but the UFC appear to have finally nailed down a location for the fight card White has steadfastly refused to give up on, even in the face of a global pandemic.

Several people with knowledge of the situation told US website MMAFighting that an as-yet-unnamed venue in Florida will host the event which is to be headlined by Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje.

The specific location remains a mystery, but sources told the website that fighters have been alerted to fly into Jacksonville. 

Also on rt.com 'Fight Island' is real: UFC files 22 new trademarks for 'Fight Island' and 'UFC Fight Island' ahead of COVID-19 comeback (VIDEO)

This is the third location which has been tapped to hold the seemingly cursed fight card. It was initially intended to take place in Brooklyn, New York, on April 18 but was pulled from the region in the wake of the on-going coronavirus epidemic, where New York has been particularly hard hit.

White and the UFC next pushed for the event to take place on tribal land in California - and thus bypassing governmental restrictions put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19 - before the UFC dropped the plan at the eleventh hour following pressure from ESPN and Disney executives.

The move to hold the card in Florida comes days after the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, issued approval for the continuance of "essential businesses" in the sporting industry, such as the WWE.

The order said that events can go ahead behind closed doors so long as certain parameters are observed, allowing staff members to bypass coronavirus restrictions so long as they are "employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience — including any athletes, entertainers, production team, executive team, media team and any others necessary to facilitate including services supporting such production — only if the location is closed to the general public."

Also on rt.com WWE deemed 'essential business' in Florida, will continue to operate live shows despite coronavirus lockdown

The Florida State Athletic Commission has confirmed that they are prepared to regulate combat sports events so long as these guidelines are adhered to. 

UFC 249 will be the first of what Dana White has described as 'weekly' fight cards. The destination of the upcoming events remains a mystery but White has mentioned the viability of his 'Fight Island' idea on more than one occasion and, given that the UFC applied for copyright protection on that term in recent days, it seems that the UFC is back in business. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies