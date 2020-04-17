 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

What a pane! Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher SMASHES window during at-home practice session (VIDEO)

17 Apr, 2020 13:30
Get short URL
What a pane! Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher SMASHES window during at-home practice session (VIDEO)
© Reuters / Jayne Kamin-Oncea
With the sporting world currently on lockdown, professional athletes around the world are being forced to work out at home and get creative as they look to stay in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One such athlete is Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly, who set up a special target in his back yard in order to practice his array of pitches.

Also on rt.com Double trouble: BAD INTERNET connection rules darts ace Gary Anderson out of online PDC tournament

Unfortunately for Kelly, his attempt at a change-up pitch showed he needed a few more reps to perfect his release, as his attempt flew out of his hand, whizzed past the target and smashed straight through one of the windows of his house.

His wife Ashley was filming Kelly at the time for an Instagram story, and captured the entire moment as her husband let fly with the pitch that ended up smashing through their window.

His wife then took the phone into the house to survey the damage, asking, "Wondering how quarantine’s going?" before pointing the phone camera to the smashed glass in their bedroom.

"That's cool. Rad," she said, sarcastically.

Also on rt.com 'Who needs this f*cking circus?' Ice hockey player unwittingly launches expletive-laden tirade at MAYOR over lockdown (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies