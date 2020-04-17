 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Double trouble: BAD INTERNET connection rules darts ace Gary Anderson out of online PDC tournament

17 Apr, 2020 10:34
Sports stars often bemoan illness and injury as reasons for being unable to compete in major competitions, but in 2020, in the new age of COVID-19, a new issue has arisen.

Former Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) darts world champion Gary Anderson was all set to compete in the organization's first home-based event, but has found his hopes dashed – by an unreliable internet connection.

The PDC, in a bid to produce a different type of tournament, had organized a tournament featuring 128 of the game's best players, with each one throwing darts at dartboards at their own homes, while streaming their efforts live. 

A video referee would call the scores and play would switch between the two competing players in their usual race down from 501, finishing on a double.

However, two-time world champ Anderson won't be a part of the tournament field after it was decided his internet connection simply wasn't reliable enough for him to stream successfully.

"I was up for it but when we did tests of my WiFi, it's just not reliable enough," Anderson told The Sun newspaper.

"It doesn't surprise me. I struggle to pay bills online in my house, it's really frustrating."

It's doubly disappointing for Anderson, who had a delayed start to his season last year when he recovered from an injury.

Now he's fit to play, but scuppered by his flaky internet connection at his home in Scotland.

"It's unbelievable," he said.

"Two years on the trot I've missed the opening few months."

