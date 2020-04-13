 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Billionaire Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta says he did 45,000 workers 'a favor' by laying them off quickly

13 Apr, 2020 09:06
Get short URL
Billionaire Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta says he did 45,000 workers 'a favor' by laying them off quickly
© Reuters / USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormin
Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta claimed he was doing 45,000 members of staff "a favor" by laying them off quickly as the Houston Rockets mogul discussed the impact of the coronavirus crisis on his restaurant and casino empire.

Fertitta, 62, said he was “holding up pretty damn good” when discussing the affects of the Covid-19 on Fox News at the weekend.

“But I’ve got 45,000 employees out there that we’ve had to furlough, which is so tremendously unfortunate,” he added.

But Fertitta, who is estimated to worth $4.8 billion by Forbes, claimed he was actually helping staff by getting them out of the door as early as possible.

“You’re doing your people a favor if you get them furloughed first, because you have them first to the unemployment line after the severance that you give them.

"It’s a trick that I learned many years ago.”

RT
© Reuters / USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormin

The magnate, who has been dubbed ‘The World’s Richest Restaurateur’ through his Landry’s Inc. eating and hospitality empire, said the US had to get back to work as soon as possible, describing the situation as “like a sci-fi movie you would never believe.”

But his comments on doing staff a favor by sending them to the front of the jobs line did not sit well with many on social media.

Despite Fertitta's claims that he was withstanding the Covid-19 carnage, reports in recent days have suggested that Fertitta is desperately searching for a cash injection to keep his empire afloat, offering to pay 15 percent interest for a "lifetime loan" of $250 million.  

Fetitta bought the Houston Rockets for a record $2.2 billion in 2017. He is also the third cousin of former UFC owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, who sold their stake in the company in a deal worth a reported $4 billion back in 2016.  

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies