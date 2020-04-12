US World Cup winner Alex Morgan splits opinion with workout at 9 months pregnant (VIDEO)

US women's soccer star Alex Morgan has drawn admiration but also concern after posting her latest "garage workout video" at nine months pregnant.

Morgan, 30, and husband Servando Carrasco are expecting their first child, a baby girl, later this month.

Double World Cup winner Morgan has been maintaining an intense - and very visible - workout routine throughout her pregnancy.

That included the Orlando Pride forward going through some training drills back in February while seven months pregnant.

Aside from my 🙈 passing, being 7 months pregs hasn’t slowed me down too much! https://t.co/GeRgH4yaVb — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) February 4, 2020

Now, even at nine months into her pregnancy and in Covid-19 lockdown, Morgan has kept up her workout routine - as she shared in a video posted to her 9.2 million Instagram followers this weekend.

"Garage workout of the day! #powerrunsinthefamily #StayHomeStayMotivated," Morgan wrote with the clip, in which she swings a kettlebell before doing lunges and press-ups.

The video won platitudes from Morgan's fans, who fawningly paid tribute to her as being an "inspiration" for all the moms and fellow pregnant women out there.

"I’ve never seen someone so fit and pregnant before," wrote one Instagram user gushingly.

"Baby gonna come out with a six pack," wrote another, while pop star Justin Timberlake simply settled for hailing Morgan as a "Beast!".

Others though were less concerned at Morgan's image as an all-action mom-to-be and were more worried about whether she should be exercising like that so late in her pregnancy.

"That does not look healthy," read one comment.

"Be careful. Best of luck," wrote another person.

"Obviously you know what you doing Queen, but that kettlebell had me nervous with the baby bump," was another reply.

Despite the concerns, general medical advice from the likes of the American Pregnancy Association is that women can continue to exercise throughout pregnancy, but should avoid overdoing it or taking part in activities where falling is more likely or which may cause abdominal trauma or involve jarring motions.

Morgan is certainly keeping on top of her fitness routine, and is keen to make sure everyone knows it.