 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Hats off to him': Internet in shock as ex-F1 chief & Putin pal Bernie Ecclestone confirms he's becoming dad again... at age 89

3 Apr, 2020 13:15
Get short URL
'Hats off to him': Internet in shock as ex-F1 chief & Putin pal Bernie Ecclestone confirms he's becoming dad again... at age 89
Ecclestone and wife Flosi pictured in 2014. © Getty Images
Billionaire businessman and former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has proved he's still got plenty of gas in the tank even at age 89 after revealing he is set to become a father for the fourth time.

British magnate Ecclestone, who presided over the F1 empire as chief executive for 40 years before stepping down in 2017, confirmed reports in news outlet Blick that he and third wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, are expecting a baby boy in July.

"Yes, it is due in the summer. Hopefully he’ll learn to play backgammon soon!" said the ex-F1 tycoon. 

RT
Ecclestone and Flosi pictured in 2018. ©Reuters

Ecclestone - who is an avowed fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and was instrumental in seeing the Sochi Grand Prix added to the F1 calendar - later crowed that he had been putting in "plenty of practice" with his Brazilian lover Flosi, whom he wed in 2012.

"There's nothing that unusual is there? I haven't had a job for a little while so I have had plenty of time to practice!" the diminutive business billionaire said

RT
Ecclestone and Flosi wed in 2012. © AFP
RT
Putin and Ecclestone in 2014. © Reuters

Ageing lothario Ecclestone is on his third wife, having previously been married to Ivy Bamford and Croatian model Slavica Radic.

He has three daughters, the eldest of whom is Deborah, 65, while middle child Tamara is a frequent tabloid headliner maker in her own right in the UK. 

The news of the impending birth of a fourth child, due to arrive just shy of his 90th birthday, has left many on social media in varying states of wonder after Ecclestone began trending. 

Indeed, Ecclestone is not far off the record for the man believed to be the world's oldest father, Indian Ramjit Raghav, who supposedly fathered a child at the age of 96 before dying earlier this year.  

RT
Ecclestone is showing no signs of slowing down at age 89. © Reuters

As the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, Ecclestone and wife Flosi are holed up at their farm outside Sao Paulo in Brazil. 

“Like all parents we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy," Flosi told Blick. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies