'Life goes on': Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng survives horror crash after plunging Mercedes into motorway barriers in Germany

Days after visiting a foodbank and offering fans tips to stay fit and healthy during the coronavirus crisis, former World Cup winner Jerome Boateng crashed his car after skidding off the side of a motorway in Germany.

Bayern Munich defender Boateng suffered a car crash that left his luxury Mercedes dangling over a barrier on a snowy German motorway after being surprised by a hailstorm on his way back from visiting his son.

The 31-year-old, who once claimed the German public were “instantly jealous” of players who drove luxury cars, skidded on the stretch between Leipzig and Munich in an early morning smash while trying to change lanes.

Boateng is believed to have been unharmed in the accident, but is reported to have caused around $27,000 in damage to his white Mercedes AMG.

He had been returning to the Bavarian capital after spending time with young son Jermar during his enforced break from football amid the suspension of fixtures during the coronavirus pandemic.

News of the crash broke a day after Boateng publicly supported foodbanks in Berlin and Munich, saying: “For me, role models these days are those who go through their work in difficult situations and ensure that life goes on as much as possible.

“In times like these, it is important that we all help each other. We footballers are often pushed into the role model.

“Like the volunteers at the [foodbank] tables. I decided to support the tables in my hometown of Berlin and in Munich, where I have spent many years of my life."

Boateng has been active with fans since the pause of the Bundesliga on March 13, asking them to pick their favorite from a vast shirt collection including numbers worn by the likes of former Germany teammate Mesut Ozil, Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata and Italy striker Mario Balotelli.

In a question-and-answer session, he admitted to enjoying watching Disney films with daughters Soley and Lamia and said he planned to “spend time with my kids, work out and pray it’s over soon” during the virus outbreak.

The 2014 World Cup winner invited German newspaper Bild into his home to share workout tips, running on a treadmill and using bands, ropes and weights to maintain his fitness.

After being described as “out of place” at Bayern by club president Uli Hoeness last summer, Boateng denied that his interest in fashion and launch of his own magazine were distractions from his career on the pitch, telling the Podkinski Podcast: "If a player has jewelry or a cool car, people in Germany are instantly jealous.”

Boateng’s Bayern teammates have also shown their charitable side during the global health crisis. Champions League top scorer Robert Lewandowski has donated more than $1 million to support the fight against the virus, matched by a pledge from Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, who have founded the We kick Corona.

Javi Martinez has supported the Red Cross in Germany and made his Spanish football camp available to treatment providers in Spain, while midfielder Thiago has used his foundation to back a hospital clinic in Barcelona.