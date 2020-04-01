Boxing promoter Bob Arum BLASTS Dana White, saying he 'should be ashamed of himself' for continuing with plans for UFC 249

Hall of Fame boxing promoter has strongly criticized UFC president Dana White over his decision to carry on and attempt to run the upcoming UFC 249 event on April 18, labeling the promoter "somebody with flawed intelligence."

Arum was speaking to CBS Sports' "State of Combat" podcast, and explained that he had temporarily closed down his boxing operation's event plans during the current coronavirus crisis.

"People ask me what plans I'm making for these fights when we will get the all-clear. Because I don't know when the all-clear is going to be and I have no idea whether it will be two months, three months or even the rest of the year, I'm not making any plans right now," he said.

"When this thing looks like it's clearing up, we will start making plans."

That certainly hasn't been the approach of his fellow promoter White, who has been adamant in the face of criticism of his decision to continue with plans to go ahead with their upcoming pay-per-view event, UFC 249.

Originally, the show was set to feature the UFC lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, but with New York the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, the state is currently under lockdown, with the wider nation also closing ranks and issuing travel restrictions and bans to help curb the spread of the virus.

Travel restrictions have also left Nurmagomedov stuck in his native Dagestan after plans to head to the United Arab Emirates for a relocated event were hit by further issues.

Now, it appears the title fight looks highly unlikely, but White is continuing to push for an event to still go ahead on April 18, though he has so far refused to divulge any details about a possible location.

White's determination to carry on appalled Arum, who strongly criticized the UFC boss, saying, "White should be ashamed of himself.

"What's going on in this country and the world with this virus, the last thing we need is for an event to take place with no spectators just to get the event to take place," he said.

"But the truth is Dana White is somebody with a flawed intelligence."

At the time of writing, the location and fight card for UFC 249 are both still to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the UFC's biggest MMA rival in the United States, Bellator MMA, recently announced the postponement of their entire May schedule as a result of the coronavirus crisis.